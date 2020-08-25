Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 2.86 and has seen 9,217,188 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.42 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 2.72% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -39.46% off its 52-week high price of $22.9 and 91.96% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Sporting 2.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the WKHS stock price touched $17.60- or saw a rise of 6.68%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc. shares have moved 440.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed 8.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.8% from current levels.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +362.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 542.86%, compared to -26.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.3% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5746.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.78 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4Million and $2Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69400% for the current quarter and 954400% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.7%.