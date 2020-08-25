Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 4,613,520 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.51 Billion, closed the recent trade at $39.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -15.66% off its 52-week high price of $45.86 and 49.56% above the 52-week low of $20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.52 Million shares.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Despite being -2.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the TWTR stock price touched $40.80- or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, Twitter, Inc. shares have moved 23.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed 5.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twitter, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -122.78%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.6% and -12% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.8%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $767.11 Million for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $874.03 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.2% for the current quarter and 2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.6%.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.44% with a share float percentage of 75.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter, Inc. having a total of 1047 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 82.34 Million shares worth more than $2.45 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 Billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 21626174 shares of worth $531.14 Million while later fund manager owns 18.99 Million shares of worth $466.36 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.4% of company’s outstanding stock.