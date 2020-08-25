Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 2,805,247 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The RDS-A stock price is -104.99% off its 52-week high price of $61.17 and 28.75% above the 52-week low of $21.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.38 Million shares.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Dutch Shell plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.49% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.8% and -64.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.31 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.31 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $86.59 Billion and $84.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.3% for the current quarter and -19.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

RDS-A Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell plc is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.28 at a share yield of 4.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.99%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.18% with a share float percentage of 9.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Dutch Shell plc having a total of 1068 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 19.55 Million shares worth more than $639.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 15.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $498.58 Million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 15000000 shares of worth $523.35 Million while later fund manager owns 4.56 Million shares of worth $151.24 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.