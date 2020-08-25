Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,238,713 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.13 Million, closed the last trade at $3.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -8.1% during that session. The MBIO stock price is -47.42% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 45.9% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Despite being -8.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the MBIO stock price touched $3.67-1 or saw a rise of 10.35%. Year-to-date, Mustang Bio, Inc. shares have moved -19.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have changed 1.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 752.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 637.73.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.1%.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.59% with a share float percentage of 29.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mustang Bio, Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 1.93 Million shares worth more than $6.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.1 Million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 808613 shares of worth $2.17 Million while later fund manager owns 587.99 Thousand shares of worth $1.62 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.