GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 4,516,161 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.38 Million, closed the last trade at $4.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.18% during that session. The GME stock price is -42.09% off its 52-week high price of $6.92 and 47.23% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.17.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Despite being -3.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the GME stock price touched $5.60-1 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved -19.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed 20.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -67.15% from current levels.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -781.82%, compared to -0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -265.6% and -30.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.29 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.5% for the current quarter and -15.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.