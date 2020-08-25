Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,107,647 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $851.91 Million, closed the last trade at $10.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -4.11% during that session. The TRIL stock price is -7.38% off its 52-week high price of $10.77 and 97.61% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Despite being -4.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the TRIL stock price touched $10.77- or saw a rise of 6.87%. Year-to-date, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 873.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) have changed 31.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.24% from current levels.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -26.9%.