Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,063,297 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $535.5 Million, closed the last trade at $7.08 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 5.99% during that session. The GTX stock price is -78.53% off its 52-week high price of $12.64 and 64.69% above the 52-week low of $2.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 574.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 929.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) trade information

Sporting 5.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the GTX stock price touched $7.19-1 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Garrett Motion Inc. shares have moved -29.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) have changed -0.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -71.75% from current levels.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Garrett Motion Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.89%, compared to -26.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4% and -35% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $691.47 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $773.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $781Million and $830Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.5% for the current quarter and -6.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.5%.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.81% with a share float percentage of 80.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Garrett Motion Inc. having a total of 505 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deccan Value Investors L.P. with over 9.68 Million shares worth more than $53.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Deccan Value Investors L.P. held 12.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.63 Million and represent 10.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.1% shares in the company for having 4612167 shares of worth $25.14 Million while later fund manager owns 2.6 Million shares of worth $7.42 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.