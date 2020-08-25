Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 3,944,232 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.76 Million, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.8% during that session. The CIDM stock price is -531.58% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 73.68% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Despite being -0.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the CIDM stock price touched $1.3 or saw a rise of 27.3%. Year-to-date, Cinedigm Corp. shares have moved 35.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) have changed -43.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 507.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 67.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 268.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +268.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 268.42% from current levels.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cinedigm Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +78.72% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.9% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.