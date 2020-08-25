Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,969,157 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.41 Million, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.84% during that session. The GHSI stock price is -187.88% off its 52-week high price of $0.95 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.165. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Sporting 2.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the GHSI stock price touched $0.359 or saw a rise of 7.24%. Year-to-date, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares have moved 51.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have changed -23.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.5%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.54% with a share float percentage of 3.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 688.58 Thousand shares worth more than $301.94 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 276.34 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.17 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 547375 shares of worth $249.06 Thousand while later fund manager owns 272.36 Thousand shares of worth $144.08 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.