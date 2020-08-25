Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has a beta value of 0.6 and has seen 2,995,767 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $66.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The GILD stock price is -30.22% off its 52-week high price of $85.97 and 7.77% above the 52-week low of $60.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.98.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Despite being -0.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the GILD stock price touched $67.47- or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares have moved 1.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have changed -10.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $94. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.09% from current levels.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.83%, compared to 13% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.1% and 72.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.45 Billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.1 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.6 Billion and $5.88 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15% for the current quarter and 20.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.4%.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.72 at a share yield of 4.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.77%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.77% with a share float percentage of 81.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gilead Sciences, Inc. having a total of 2237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 125.36 Million shares worth more than $9.64 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 115.83 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.91 Billion and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 37114981 shares of worth $2.77 Billion while later fund manager owns 28.97 Million shares of worth $2.23 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.