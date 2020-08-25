Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) has a beta value of 3.22 and has seen 3,916,880 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.56 Million, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -8.67% during that session. The SUNW stock price is -494.2% off its 52-week high price of $4.1 and 57.97% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Despite being -8.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the SUNW stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 39.57%. Year-to-date, Sunworks, Inc. shares have moved -44.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) have changed -46.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 517.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 112.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.8 while the price target rests at a high of $0.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.94% from current levels.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunworks, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.35%, compared to 9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.8% and 91.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.4 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $17.55 Million and $14.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.3% for the current quarter and -8.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.