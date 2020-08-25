New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 4,037,946 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $1.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The NGD stock price is -17.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 74% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.39 Million shares.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) trade information

Despite being -1.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the NGD stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 12.79%. Year-to-date, New Gold Inc. shares have moved 70.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) have changed -6.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $227.3 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $217.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $170.3 Million and $169.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.5% for the current quarter and 28.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.55% with a share float percentage of 57.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 63.07 Million shares worth more than $85.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 36.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.19 Million and represent 5.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 27515472 shares of worth $33.29 Million while later fund manager owns 17.17 Million shares of worth $13.87 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.