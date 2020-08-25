Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,313,668 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.22 Million, closed the last trade at $7.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.83 on the day or -9.45% during that session. The MWK stock price is -21.76% off its 52-week high price of $9.68 and 82.14% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 260.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 117.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) trade information

Despite being -9.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the MWK stock price touched $9.68-1 or saw a rise of 17.87%. Year-to-date, Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 34.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have changed 4.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 89.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.1% from current levels.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +103.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.56%, compared to 7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116% and 102.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +56.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.07 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $40.6 Million and $25.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.1% for the current quarter and 48.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.3%.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.8% with a share float percentage of 26.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 513.53 Thousand shares worth more than $2.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 2.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rovida Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 375.36 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 Million and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 156574 shares of worth $264.61 Thousand while later fund manager owns 11.56 Thousand shares of worth $59.51 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.