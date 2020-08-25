HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 2,720,615 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The HSBC stock price is -80.25% off its 52-week high price of $39.69 and 4.72% above the 52-week low of $20.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Despite being -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the HSBC stock price touched $22.25- or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, HSBC Holdings plc shares have moved -43.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have changed -5.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.89 while the price target rests at a high of $23.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.49% from current levels.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53.2%.