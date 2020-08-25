The consensus among analysts is that Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.63% from current levels.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hersha Hospitality Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -161.86%, compared to -3.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -660% and -316.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.87 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $135Million and $132.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -66% for the current quarter and -51.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -88.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.8%.