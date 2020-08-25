Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 2,147,464 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.71 Million, closed the last trade at $1.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -12.84% during that session. The CLBS stock price is -91.58% off its 52-week high price of $3.64 and 44.74% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 869.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) trade information

Despite being -12.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the CLBS stock price touched $2.5 or saw a rise of 24%. Year-to-date, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -24.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) have changed -22.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 248.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 571.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $18.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +873.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 268.42% from current levels.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.4%.