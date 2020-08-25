Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,280,092 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $245.57 Million, closed the last trade at $1.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.28% during that session. The WPRT stock price is -89.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.39 and 60.89% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Despite being -4.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the WPRT stock price touched $2.17 or saw a rise of 17.51%. Year-to-date, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have moved -24.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) have changed 17.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +179.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.66% from current levels.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.36 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $75.4 Million and $74.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.8% for the current quarter and -7.9% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.