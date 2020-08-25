Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 2,137,149 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.99 Billion, closed the recent trade at $123.38 per share which meant it lost -$3.65 on the day or -2.88% during that session. The TIF stock price is -8.95% off its 52-week high price of $134.42 and 36.29% above the 52-week low of $78.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 Million shares.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) trade information

Despite being -2.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the TIF stock price touched $130 or saw a rise of 4.96%. Year-to-date, Tiffany & Co. shares have moved -7.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have changed 1.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tiffany & Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.2%, compared to -10.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83% and -41.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $772.39 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $915.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 Billion and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.3% for the current quarter and -9.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.25%.

TIF Dividends

Tiffany & Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 26 and August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.32 at a share yield of 1.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.06%.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.01% with a share float percentage of 100.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tiffany & Co. having a total of 862 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.84 Million shares worth more than $1.57 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1Billion and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 3340790 shares of worth $432.63 Million while later fund manager owns 2.93 Million shares of worth $379.96 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.