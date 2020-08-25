Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 4,325,389 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.23 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.2% during that session. The KSS stock price is -191.3% off its 52-week high price of $59.28 and 46.49% above the 52-week low of $10.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Despite being -0.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the KSS stock price touched $20.80- or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, Kohl’s Corporation shares have moved -60.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) have changed -2.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.2% from current levels.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kohl’s Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -168.52%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -164.9% and -69.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.92%.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.66% with a share float percentage of 101.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kohl’s Corporation having a total of 810 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.94 Million shares worth more than $351.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.34 Million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 4664977 shares of worth $68.06 Million while later fund manager owns 4.09 Million shares of worth $59.6 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.