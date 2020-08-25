Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has a beta value of -2.58 and has seen 3,187,447 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $491.49 Million, closed the last trade at $4.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -6.98% during that session. The WTRH stock price is -30.87% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 95.23% above the 52-week low of $0.213. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.99% from current levels.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Waitr Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1165.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -113.91%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 101.7% and 117.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.65 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $49.2 Million and $43.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.1% for the current quarter and 27.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -84.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.4% with a share float percentage of 35.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waitr Holdings Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 10.17 Million shares worth more than $26.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.48 Million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 1623517 shares of worth $2Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $1.8 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.