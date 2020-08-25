Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 1,556,540 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.38 Million, closed the last trade at $1.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -6.59% during that session. The VISL stock price is -425.88% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 61.18% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Despite being -6.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the VISL stock price touched $2.15 or saw a rise of 20.93%. Year-to-date, Vislink Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 11.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) have changed -60.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3429.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3429.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3429.41% from current levels.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.2% for the current quarter and -33.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.