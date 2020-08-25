Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 4,229,462 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.14 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The UONEK stock price is -516.22% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 49.55% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 576.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the UONEK stock price touched $1.4471 or saw a rise of 23.29%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved -41.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) have changed -28.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 460.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 75.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 440.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +440.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 440.54% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.3%.