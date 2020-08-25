Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 53,038,555 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $823.58 Million, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 17.54% during that session. The RIG stock price is -443.28% off its 52-week high price of $7.28 and 43.28% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Sporting 17.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the RIG stock price touched $2.095 or saw a rise of 36.04%. Year-to-date, Transocean Ltd. shares have moved -80.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -35.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have changed -38.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 94.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.1 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +273.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -92.54% from current levels.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transocean Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.17%, compared to -10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 39.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.6%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $771.64 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $703.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $776.43 Million and $792Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.6% for the current quarter and -11.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +49.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.8%.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.89% with a share float percentage of 78.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 509 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 69.61 Million shares worth more than $127.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 59.26 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.45 Million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 17231104 shares of worth $19.99 Million while later fund manager owns 15.87 Million shares of worth $20.32 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.