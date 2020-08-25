Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,394,643 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.63 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 4.51% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -141.01% off its 52-week high price of $42.49 and 60.86% above the 52-week low of $6.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Sporting 4.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the SPCE stock price touched $18.37- or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 52.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed -27.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.79% from current levels.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.6%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.25% with a share float percentage of 59.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 Million shares worth more than $125.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.21 Million and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 1710321 shares of worth $25.28 Million while later fund manager owns 1.52 Million shares of worth $22.44 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.