YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has a beta value of 3.4 and has seen 2,169,131 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $271.48 Million, closed the last trade at $5.09 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 4.62% during that session. The YRCW stock price is -11% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and 74.66% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) trade information

Sporting 4.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the YRCW stock price touched $5.65-9 or saw a rise of 9.81%. Year-to-date, YRC Worldwide Inc. shares have moved 99.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) have changed 106.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +135.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.41% from current levels.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YRC Worldwide Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +141.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.96%, compared to -17.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 17.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -624.3%.