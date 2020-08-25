Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 4,282,610 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $290.43 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The TELL stock price is -906.67% off its 52-week high price of $9.06 and 25.56% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the TELL stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 9.03%. Year-to-date, Tellurian Inc. shares have moved -87.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have changed -11.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 231.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.1 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -88.89% from current levels.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tellurian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.43%, compared to -1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 58.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +145.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.16 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.34 Million and $9.14 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.2% for the current quarter and 126% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.1%.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.46% with a share float percentage of 35.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.29 Million shares worth more than $11.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.36 Million and represent 2.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 2767007 shares of worth $2.5 Million while later fund manager owns 2.54 Million shares of worth $2.3 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.