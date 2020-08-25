Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,312,204 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $351.84 Million, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The GAU stock price is -35.03% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 51.59% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Despite being -3.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the GAU stock price touched $1.8393 or saw a rise of 14.64%. Year-to-date, Galiano Gold Inc. shares have moved 65.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) have changed -3.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 299.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 181.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.28% from current levels.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.8%.