Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has a beta value of 3.59 and has seen 1,176,013 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.22 Million, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.64% during that session. The ADXS stock price is -228.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 54.44% above the 52-week low of $0.205. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Despite being -2.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the ADXS stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 15.09%. Year-to-date, Advaxis, Inc. shares have moved -47.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have changed -24.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1011.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1011.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1011.11% from current levels.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.4%.