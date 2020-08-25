Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 8,457,314 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.42 Million, closed the last trade at $2.33 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 16.5% during that session. The PRTY stock price is -216.31% off its 52-week high price of $7.37 and 88.84% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Sporting 16.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the PRTY stock price touched $2.42-3 or saw a rise of 3.62%. Year-to-date, Party City Holdco Inc. shares have moved -0.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) have changed 52.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Party City Holdco Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -315.22%, compared to 19.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.3% and -41.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $489.28 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $670.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $540.23 Million and $731.55 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.4% for the current quarter and -8.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -557.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -14.16%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.13% with a share float percentage of 85.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.67 Million shares worth more than $15.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 7.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.02 Million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 2542218 shares of worth $1.17 Million while later fund manager owns 1.39 Million shares of worth $636.61 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.