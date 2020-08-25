AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1,332,463 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.36 Million, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 24.1% during that session. The AUTO stock price is -6.96% off its 52-week high price of $3.69 and 85.51% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 538.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) trade information

Sporting 24.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the AUTO stock price touched $3.69-6 or saw a rise of 6.5%. Year-to-date, AutoWeb, Inc. shares have moved 39.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) have changed 151.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 712.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.04% from current levels.

AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AutoWeb, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +77.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.63%, compared to -29.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.1% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +61.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.