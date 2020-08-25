Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,313,032 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.62 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 8.88% during that session. The EBR stock price is -71.45% off its 52-week high price of $11.35 and 55.29% above the 52-week low of $2.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 929.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 607.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Sporting 8.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the EBR stock price touched $6.69-1 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares have moved -28.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) have changed -8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 667.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.57 while the price target rests at a high of $11.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.76% from current levels.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 5.51%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.77% with a share float percentage of 0.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 1.31 Million shares worth more than $7.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership held 4.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AMS Capital Ltda, with the holding of over 1.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.03 Million and represent 4.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 783491 shares of worth $3.49 Million while later fund manager owns 449.15 Thousand shares of worth $2Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.