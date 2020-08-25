Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2,229,516 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.75 Million, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.08% during that session. The ASM stock price is -33.04% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 76.79% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Despite being -5.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the ASM stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have moved 94.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) have changed 12%. Short interest in the company has seen 711.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 317.8.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.73 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.6% for the current quarter and -0.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -223.1%.