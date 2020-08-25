salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 8,613,788 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $215.96 per share which meant it gained $7.5 on the day or 3.6% during that session. The CRM stock price is -0.44% off its 52-week high price of $216.9 and 46.62% above the 52-week low of $115.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 34 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.67.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Sporting 3.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the CRM stock price touched $216.9 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, salesforce.com, inc. shares have moved 32.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have changed 14.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $212.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $254. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.54% from current levels.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that salesforce.com, inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.67%, compared to 0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.5% and 1.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.9 Billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4Billion and $4.51 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.6% for the current quarter and 11.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -89.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.32%.