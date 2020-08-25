ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1,033,462 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.74 Million, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 12.12% during that session. The SOL stock price is -5.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 61.71% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 211.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Sporting 12.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the SOL stock price touched $2.35-5 or saw a rise of 5.53%. Year-to-date, ReneSola Ltd shares have moved 56.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have changed 35.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -50.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.45% from current levels.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReneSola Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -122.86%, compared to 9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.4 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $13.57 Million and $65.96 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.1% for the current quarter and -71.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.