RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 3,181,749 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.71 Million, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The RNWK stock price is -69.7% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 75.76% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 289.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the RNWK stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 13.16%. Year-to-date, RealNetworks, Inc. shares have moved 10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) have changed -13.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 485.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 368.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 392.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +392.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 392.42% from current levels.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.11 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $29.73 Million and $31.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.4% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.8%.