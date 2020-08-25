Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,276,735 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.72 Billion, closed the recent trade at $66.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -1.05% during that session. The PTON stock price is -10.64% off its 52-week high price of $73.21 and 73.25% above the 52-week low of $17.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.46 Million shares.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Despite being -1.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the PTON stock price touched $70.95- or saw a rise of 6.55%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have moved 133.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed 7.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -413% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.1%.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.07% with a share float percentage of 39.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive, Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.01 Million shares worth more than $982.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $940.73 Million and represent 7.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and College Retirement Equities Fund-Global Equities Account. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.78% shares in the company for having 13980700 shares of worth $807.67 Million while later fund manager owns 2.1 Million shares of worth $55.79 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.