MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1,449,358 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.68 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 6.76% during that session. The MMYT stock price is -105.25% off its 52-week high price of $30.13 and 31.88% above the 52-week low of $10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 821.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 443.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

Sporting 6.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the MMYT stock price touched $15.07- or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, MakeMyTrip Limited shares have moved -35.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have changed -9.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.88% from current levels.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MakeMyTrip Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.08%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.4% and -6.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -163.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.9%.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.39% with a share float percentage of 106.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MakeMyTrip Limited having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 5.27 Million shares worth more than $80.74 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 4.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.82 Million and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 2262730 shares of worth $35.05 Million while later fund manager owns 1.54 Million shares of worth $22.68 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.