United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 2,289,188 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.7 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.35% during that session. The X stock price is -89.06% off its 52-week high price of $14.52 and 40.89% above the 52-week low of $4.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United States Steel Corporation (X) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.53.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Despite being -2.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the X stock price touched $8.24-6 or saw a rise of 6.86%. Year-to-date, United States Steel Corporation shares have moved -32.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) have changed -2.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump -29.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.94% from current levels.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United States Steel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6877.78%, compared to -26.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -628.6% and -90.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.16 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.28 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.07 Billion and $2.82 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.5% for the current quarter and -19.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -158.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.21%.