Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,531,657 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.16 Million, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.49% during that session. The TEUM stock price is -394.74% off its 52-week high price of $2.82 and 49.12% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) trade information

Despite being -8.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the TEUM stock price touched $0.718 or saw a rise of 20.58%. Year-to-date, Pareteum Corporation shares have moved 30.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) have changed -21.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $0.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.58% from current levels.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.13 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $8.01 Million and $14.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 313.7% for the current quarter and 135.7% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.