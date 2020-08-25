Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 7,767,051 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $111.96 per share which meant it lost -$5.41 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The BBY stock price is -6.72% off its 52-week high price of $119.48 and 57.03% above the 52-week low of $48.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.08.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) trade information

Despite being -4.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the BBY stock price touched $119.48 or saw a rise of 6.24%. Year-to-date, Best Buy Co., Inc. shares have moved 27.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have changed 15.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $104.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $135. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.94% from current levels.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) estimates and forecasts

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.71 Billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.95 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.54 Billion and $9.76 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and 1.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.5%.

BBY Dividends

Best Buy Co., Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 25 and August 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.2 at a share yield of 1.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.53%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.63% with a share float percentage of 95.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Best Buy Co., Inc. having a total of 968 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.35 Million shares worth more than $2.56 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.65 Billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.26% shares in the company for having 8385478 shares of worth $643.42 Million while later fund manager owns 6.57 Million shares of worth $374.76 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.