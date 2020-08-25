Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.88 and has seen 4,124,094 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.72 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.04% during that session. The CZR stock price is -58.18% off its 52-week high price of $70.74 and 92.8% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.81 Million shares.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 0.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the CZR stock price touched $46.57- or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -25.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 32.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.66.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -538.78%, compared to -24.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -114.9% and -11.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $344.28 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.22 Billion and $2.24 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -84.5% for the current quarter and -46.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.3%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.36 Million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 1815081 shares of worth $26.14 Million while later fund manager owns 1.79 Million shares of worth $38.47 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.