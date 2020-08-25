Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 17,477,013 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.65 Million, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The AVGR stock price is -239.58% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 49.79% above the 52-week low of $0.241. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the AVGR stock price touched $0.7685 or saw a rise of 37.8%. Year-to-date, Avinger, Inc. shares have moved -58.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) have changed 16.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 571Million shares shorted with days to cover at 57.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 191.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.4 while the price target rests at a high of $1.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +191.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 191.67% from current levels.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avinger, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -71.07%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.1% and 72.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 Million and $2.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.4% for the current quarter and -14.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.5%.