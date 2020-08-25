ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 3,662,148 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.55 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The IBN stock price is -46.16% off its 52-week high price of $15.42 and 34.98% above the 52-week low of $6.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. None out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 41 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.09 while the price target rests at a high of $14.03. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.12% from current levels.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.39%, compared to -28% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140% and -40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +33.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +188.8%.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.9% with a share float percentage of 19.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harding Loevner LLC with over 50.74 Million shares worth more than $471.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Harding Loevner LLC held 1.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 48.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $454.21 Million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 31032707 shares of worth $269.98 Million while later fund manager owns 18.57 Million shares of worth $181.29 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.