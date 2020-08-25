AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2,784,568 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The AGNC stock price is -40.16% off its 52-week high price of $19.65 and 55.42% above the 52-week low of $6.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Despite being -1.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the AGNC stock price touched $14.37- or saw a rise of 2.51%. Year-to-date, AGNC Investment Corp. shares have moved -20.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have changed 3.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.14% from current levels.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AGNC Investment Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.78%, compared to -18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.1% and -1.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $358.31 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $359.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $119Million and $287Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 201.1% for the current quarter and 25.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +450.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.05%.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 10.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.29%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.83% with a share float percentage of 66.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGNC Investment Corp. having a total of 581 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.22 Million shares worth more than $686.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $534.55 Million and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 15832409 shares of worth $167.51 Million while later fund manager owns 14.36 Million shares of worth $178.31 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.