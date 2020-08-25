Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 1,688,395 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.28 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The HTZ stock price is -1347.92% off its 52-week high price of $20.85 and 72.22% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) trade information

Despite being -1.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the HTZ stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -90.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) have changed -8.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $3.51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +143.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.89% from current levels.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -459.72%, compared to -14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -145.6% and -408.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.58 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.84 Billion and $2.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -43.5% for the current quarter and -31.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.4%.