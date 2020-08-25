Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 2,792,108 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.46 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The TECK stock price is -69.63% off its 52-week high price of $19.44 and 51.13% above the 52-week low of $5.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.09.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the TECK stock price touched $12.88- or saw a rise of 11.02%. Year-to-date, Teck Resources Limited shares have moved -34.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) have changed 2.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.97 while the price target rests at a high of $24.63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +114.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.45% from current levels.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teck Resources Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.77%, compared to 14.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.8% and 3.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.54 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.3 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.28 Billion and $2.22 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.4% for the current quarter and 3.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -120.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.56%.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 1.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.52%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.89% with a share float percentage of 67.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teck Resources Limited having a total of 503 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 22.5 Million shares worth more than $234.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Royal Bank of Canada held 4.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 15.78 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $164.45 Million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 11696626 shares of worth $88.43 Million while later fund manager owns 8.43 Million shares of worth $74.26 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.