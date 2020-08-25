OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 15,374,834 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The OPK stock price is -36.5% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 76.37% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.26 Million shares.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Despite being -2.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the OPK stock price touched $5.21-9 or saw a rise of 9.02%. Year-to-date, OPKO Health, Inc. shares have moved 222.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have changed -10.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 140.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.13% from current levels.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OPKO Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +241.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.32%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 136.4% and 266.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $374.36 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $400.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $228.77 Million and $224.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.6% for the current quarter and 78.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -94.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.36% with a share float percentage of 43.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OPKO Health, Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 37.39 Million shares worth more than $127.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.94 Million and represent 5.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 11708832 shares of worth $15.69 Million while later fund manager owns 10.35 Million shares of worth $13.87 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.