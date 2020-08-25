Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1,765,677 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.87 Million, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -6.03% during that session. The FBIO stock price is -11.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.81 and 69.68% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Despite being -6.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the FBIO stock price touched $3.81-9 or saw a rise of 9.97%. Year-to-date, Fortress Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 33.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have changed 19.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 185.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +453.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.77% from current levels.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.36 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.77 Million and $11.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.3% for the current quarter and 14.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.4%.