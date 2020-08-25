Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,879,104 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.42 on the day or -4.87% during that session. The FTCH stock price is -14.92% off its 52-week high price of $31.88 and 78.41% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.74 Million shares.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Despite being -4.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the FTCH stock price touched $30.55- or saw a rise of 9.71%. Year-to-date, Farfetch Limited shares have moved 166.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have changed 29.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.72.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Farfetch Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +186.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.74%, compared to -33.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.9% and 2.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +49.9%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $366.44 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $482.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $255.48 Million and $382.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.4% for the current quarter and 26.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.9%.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.11% with a share float percentage of 110.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 43.07 Million shares worth more than $743.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 14.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with the holding of over 22.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.82 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Invesco American Franchise Fd. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 6266121 shares of worth $49.5 Million while later fund manager owns 6.14 Million shares of worth $85.05 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.