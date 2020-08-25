Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 2,000,228 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.63 Million, closed the last trade at $4.52 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 10.24% during that session. The GENE stock price is -127.88% off its 52-week high price of $10.3 and 68.81% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 705.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Sporting 10.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the GENE stock price touched $4.65-2 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Genetic Technologies Limited shares have moved 127.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have changed 10.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 467.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.65 while the price target rests at a high of $25.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +467.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 467.48% from current levels.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.6%.